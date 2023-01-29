Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 260,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.