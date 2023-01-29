Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $245.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.92.
Union Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of UNP stock opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average of $212.75.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.
Institutional Trading of Union Pacific
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
