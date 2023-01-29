Uniswap Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and $95.90 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $6.90 or 0.00029470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00405976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004321 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.79935429 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 602 active market(s) with $83,961,897.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

