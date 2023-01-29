United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Short Interest Update

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $52,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,456 shares of company stock worth $455,261 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock opened at $152.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $864.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01. United States Lime & Minerals has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $154.00.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

See Also

