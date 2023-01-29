USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market cap of $43.10 billion and approximately $3.05 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002857 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.97 or 0.00402554 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.61 or 0.28256330 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00567341 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,086,800,925 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
