Vai (VAI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,268.26

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004170 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $12,268.26 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00398543 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.27 or 0.27974766 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00573459 BTC.

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

