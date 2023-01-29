Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 694 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after buying an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after buying an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 1.3 %

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. 2,519,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

