Vancity Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.9% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.01. The stock had a trading volume of 892,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $181.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

