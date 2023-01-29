Vancity Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,930,000 after acquiring an additional 100,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.40.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.44. 597,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

