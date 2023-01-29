VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Cut by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. 6,111,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,849. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.