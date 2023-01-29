VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Position Cut by Essex LLC

Essex LLC decreased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,634 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares during the period.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.94. 6,111,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,849. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.