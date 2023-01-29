Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.