Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $158,060,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,520,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $146.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

