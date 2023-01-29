Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.3% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VEU stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

