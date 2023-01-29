Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,298 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $67.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

