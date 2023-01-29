Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $235.75 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.75.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.