Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VGT opened at $352.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.