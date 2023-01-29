Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
VGT opened at $352.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
