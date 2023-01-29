Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $219.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.