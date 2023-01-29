Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Lifted by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 10.8% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $18,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4,405.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,569,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 3,243,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,503. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

