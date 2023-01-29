Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $75.22 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,407,157,439 coins and its circulating supply is 2,407,157,437 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.