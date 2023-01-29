Velas (VLX) Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Velas has a total market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00089011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00058330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,407,157,430 coins and its circulating supply is 2,407,157,428 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.