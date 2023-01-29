VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $26.19. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $564,000.

