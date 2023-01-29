VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 122.9% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
CSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 16,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $60.19.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
