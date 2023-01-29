VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 122.9% in January

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. 16,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 94,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

