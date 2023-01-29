Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.67 ($2.62).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 194.35 ($2.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.91. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.71). The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 525.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £11,250.15 ($13,928.62).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

