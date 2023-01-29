Virtu Financial LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 11,250.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,754 shares during the quarter. Biohaven comprises 2.2% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Biohaven worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Biohaven by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biohaven

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

