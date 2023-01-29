Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $266.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 50.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

