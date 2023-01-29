Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $178.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,486. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

