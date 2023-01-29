Wanchain Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.29 million and $4.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00088492 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00057242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,100,521 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

