Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $8.07 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00087322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00058111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,110,375 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

