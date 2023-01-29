Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 845 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after acquiring an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after acquiring an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after buying an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

