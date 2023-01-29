Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

