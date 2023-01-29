Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,718,000 after buying an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 106,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.