Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

