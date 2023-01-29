WAXE Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $227,715.31 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $72.91 or 0.00306690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.72 or 0.00403652 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.62 or 0.28333364 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00573278 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

