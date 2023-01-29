WAXE (WAXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $214,407.85

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $214,407.85 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for about $71.77 or 0.00306435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00399720 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,567.52 or 0.28057394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00576739 BTC.

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

