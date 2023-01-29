Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Short Interest Update

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Weber by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Weber during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. Citigroup upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.75 to $8.05 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Weber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 102,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,765. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.21.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Weber had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Weber will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

