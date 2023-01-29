Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
