Wedbush Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $55.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

STX opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 298.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

