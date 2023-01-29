Wells Fargo & Company Cuts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $115.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

