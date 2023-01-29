West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$120.00.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$135.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG opened at C$115.97 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.402 dividend. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 3.16%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.