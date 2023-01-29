Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $74.36 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.