Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $32.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WES opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.