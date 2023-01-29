WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 13,653.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in WestRock by 49.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,046 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 122.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 87.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after purchasing an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

WRK opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

