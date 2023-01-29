Weybosset Research & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.35 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

