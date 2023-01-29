Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for approximately 4.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.21% of Bank OZK worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 683,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

