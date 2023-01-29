Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. RH makes up 2.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

