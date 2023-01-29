Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.10.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $420.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
