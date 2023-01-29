Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $420.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 37.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,816,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

UP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.