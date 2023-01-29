WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Hits $708,120.92

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $77.78 million and approximately $708,120.92 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00406442 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00029372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004206 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017262 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,766,390 coins and its circulating supply is 763,298,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.