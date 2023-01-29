Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 247,381 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 56.0% of Winder Investment Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winder Investment Pte Ltd owned approximately 9.95% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $2,303,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 128.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.1 %

IFF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,629. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

