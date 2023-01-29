WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.39 million and approximately $8.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.58 or 0.01364107 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007569 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000648 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015210 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000440 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.53 or 0.01651437 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.0295787 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $3.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

