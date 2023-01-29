Wrapped BNB Price Hits $307.27 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $307.27 or 0.01326895 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $77.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,807,061 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

